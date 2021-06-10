Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $95.40 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $95,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

