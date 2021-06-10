Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.