Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $171,948.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00028338 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

