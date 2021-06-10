Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.18

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.18 and last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 14433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

