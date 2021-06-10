Monetha Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $457,198.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00857935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.18 or 0.08513228 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.