MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) vs. CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Head-To-Head Review

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CDK Global and MoneyOnMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.31 $207.50 million $3.05 17.48 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 57.81% -116.27% 10.20% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CDK Global and MoneyOnMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.77, suggesting that its share price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDK Global beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

