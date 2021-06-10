MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,720 shares of company stock valued at $101,587,018. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.25. 34,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.07. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

