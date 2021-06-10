Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 473,964 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $90,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,483. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

