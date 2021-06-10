Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 103,007 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $145.01. 27,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

