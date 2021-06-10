Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,170 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $41,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $117.30. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

