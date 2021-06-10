Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 237,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $54,357,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $18,141,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $9,264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $8,195,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $6,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TIXT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

