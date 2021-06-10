MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $9,356.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00451403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

