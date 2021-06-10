Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

