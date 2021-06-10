Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.38. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.07, with a volume of 84,775 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0145148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

