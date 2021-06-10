MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $58.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.92 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $232.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $384.25 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. 15,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,319. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.09.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.