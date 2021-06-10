mStable USD Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.02 million and approximately $5,356.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.19 or 1.00176122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

