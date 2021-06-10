Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myomo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

