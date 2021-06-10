Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $950.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

