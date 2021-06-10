Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $167,890.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $169.12 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.