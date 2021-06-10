Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $169.12 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

