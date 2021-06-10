National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III Acquires 1,000 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NKSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The firm has a market cap of $220.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

NKSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

