National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 373.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

