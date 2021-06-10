National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 548,374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.05 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 373.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

