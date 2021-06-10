Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 36.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Navient by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

