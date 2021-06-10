nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NCNO opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,158 shares of company stock worth $28,263,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nCino (NCNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.