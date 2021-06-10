NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.06

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 7730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

