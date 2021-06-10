NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.06

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 7730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.
Several research analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
