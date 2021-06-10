Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,548. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

