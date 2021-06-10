Nerva Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $727,286.39 and approximately $264.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nerva Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

