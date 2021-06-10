NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,087 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $29,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.