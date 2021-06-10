NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.