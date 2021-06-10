New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,027.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 4,413,210 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 921.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,892,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after buying an additional 3,511,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.