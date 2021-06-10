New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 412,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,886,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.