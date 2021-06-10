New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.78

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 214787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

