New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $43,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,710,000 after purchasing an additional 357,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

