New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.51 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $39,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $147.03 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

