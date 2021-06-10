New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.91 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $359.73 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $360.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,607.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.