New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $179.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

