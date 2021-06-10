New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 77,686 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $40,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,456 shares of company stock worth $6,944,176. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $347.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

