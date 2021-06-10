New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Roku worth $41,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

