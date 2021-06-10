New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $46,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

