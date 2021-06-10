New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,138 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $43,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 37,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.00. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

