New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $42,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,024,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $11,991,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $296.07 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

