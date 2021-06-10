New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 57,071 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $45,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 314,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,731 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 269,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 710.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

