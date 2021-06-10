New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

