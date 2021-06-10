Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.26. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 700 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.