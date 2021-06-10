Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $12.53 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00005695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.13 or 0.00865874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.23 or 0.08545036 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

