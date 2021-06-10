NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.03

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.03 and traded as high as C$27.26. NFI Group shares last traded at C$26.96, with a volume of 230,867 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.79%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.