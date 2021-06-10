Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

NLSN stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

