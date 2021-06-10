Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,397 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

