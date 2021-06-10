Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,416 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $274,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

